Deputy trade minister hired from BlackRock ran up $22,945 in airfare on one-week trip

Glenn Purves, the former head of macro research at BlackRock whom Prime Minister Mark Carney named Deputy Minister of International Trade on March 4, ran up travel costs of $26,792 on a one-week trip to the Philippines, Vietnam and Brussels in September. Of that, $22,945 was airfare, according to the federal government's own proactive disclosure records.

The record, filed by Global Affairs Canada under reference number T-2026-P06-00014, covers September 8 to 15. It lists lodging of $2,517, meals and incidentals of $1,226 and other transportation of $104. The purpose field says only "Philippines, Vietnam, Brussels," and the destination field also lists Thailand. The record does not say who approved the trip or what class of travel was booked.

About two weeks after Purves returned, a second Global Affairs official flew to Brussels, one of six Brussels trips in the batch of disclosures The Hub reviewed. Aaron Fowler, Associate Assistant Deputy Minister for Trade Policy and Negotiations, spent September 27 to 30 in Brussels at a cost of $16,054, with airfare of $13,318.

His stated purpose: "To assist in the growth and diversification of Canada's trade." The record adds: "In-person attendance required. Costs were paid by Global Affairs Canada."

The airfare on the two records totals $36,263 for two officials of one department in one month. The Hub first flagged both records in its weekly review of disclosure filings on October 30, calling the Purves airfare "the week's single largest ticket."

Purves came to the job from outside the public service. Carney's March 4 announcement said: "Glenn Purves, Global Head of Macro Research, BlackRock Investment Institute, becomes Deputy Minister of International Trade."

His background includes senior posts at Finance Canada and, from 2018 to 2021, the Treasury Board Secretariat's expenditure management sector, the office that polices departmental spending.

The trips came while the same government is carrying out its promised expenditure review.