Watch Pastor Derek’s final interview before police took him away!

Today I'm bringing you the story of Pastor Derek Reimer of Mission 7 Ministries.

You may already know that name from our pandemic lockdown coverage, Reimer was client number two of The Democracy Fund's enormously successful 'fight the fines' initiative when he came under fire in Calgary for feeding the homeless, something the city called an illegal public gathering.

Derek isn't somebody who stands by when he sees something he thinks is wrong.

He's been protesting at all-ages drag shows and was recently forcibly removed by participants at a Calgary city library at a drag queen story hour event. And then police showed up at his home and charged him.

If Mayor Jyoti Gondek gets her way, he will also be issued a fine under Calgary's unconstitutional anti-harassment by-law for protesting against the drag queens.

The mainstream media and the mayor are saying that Derek espouses hate and intolerance. I'm meeting with Derek right now to get the other side of the story.

The Democracy Fund is helping Derek fight his legal battles.