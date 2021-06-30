RAW: Derek Sloan pushes back against medical censorship at rally for Pastor Tim Stephens
Independent MP Derek Sloan was in Alberta at a rally outside of the Calgary Remand Centre in support of Pastor Tim Stephens where he decried the continued jailing of the pastor, as well as the ongoing censorship of medical professionals who disagree with the mainstream COVID narrative.
Sloan recently held a summit in Ottawa, providing an opportunity for these professionals to speak out with the backing of a Member of Parliament. That press conference has now been viewed more than 630,000 times on YouTube, a number that more than doubles the next most popular video on CPAC's channel.
Rebel News' Adam Soos filed a full report on the event, which also included a speech from John Carpay, president of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms.
Pastor Tim Stephens will remain behind bars until at least July 12, his next scheduled court appearance.
