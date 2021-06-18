WATCH: Derek Sloan raises concerns over censorship of doctors, scientists at Parliament Hill press conference

  • By Rebel News
  • June 18, 2021

Independent MP Derek Sloan held a press conference yesterday on Parliament Hill where he raised concerns over censorship of doctors and scientists who are critical of the government's pandemic response. Sloan also discussed the silencing of medical information relating to COVID-19 vaccines.

Sloan has been a frequent critic of the response to COVID-19, particularly of lockdowns. Sloan has sponsored a petition on behalf of Dr. Marc Jean Benoit who recently spoke to Rebel News' Tamara Ugolini about his concerns regarding COVID vaccines.

