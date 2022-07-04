DeSantis campaign fires back at California Gov. Gavin Newsom over Florida attack ads

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis clapped back at California Gov. Gavin Newsom who has launched a series of advertisements attacking Florida.

Newsom, a Democrat, made a massive ad buy in Florida to promote California's freedoms as a superior alternative to the Sunshine State. As detailed by Red State, Newsom placed a state-wide cable buy in Florida for ads that will begin to air on July 4.

“If you need any more proof that Newsom is deadly serious, look no further than a statewide cable ad buy Newsom just made— in Florida. Newsom is so overly confident that he doesn’t have to campaign for re-election in California that he is looking ahead and pouring his resources into his 2024 campaign,” Red State reported.

The ad goes as follows:

“It’s Independence Day. So let’s talk about what’s going on in America… “Freedom is under attack in your state. I urge all of you living in Florida to join the fight — or join us in California, where we still believe in freedom: freedom of speech, freedom to choose, freedom from hate, and the freedom to love. Don’t let them take your freedom.”

We’re about to celebrate Independence Day -- but Freedom is under attack by Republican leaders in states like Florida.



Banning books.

Restricting speech.

Making it harder to vote.

Criminalizing women and doctors.



It’s time to stand up. Don’t let them take your freedom. pic.twitter.com/cFI5UzgZzX — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 3, 2022

In response to Newsom’s self-promoting efforts, a spokesman for DeSantis’ reelection campaign quipped “Gavin Newsom might as well light a pile of cash on fire.”

“Pass the popcorn for his desperate attempt to win back the California refugees who fled the hellhole he created in his state to come to Florida,” said the DeSantis campaign’s Dave Abrams who spoke to the Daily Wire.

“The people of Florida pay no mind to the pathetic smear campaigns from the Democrats and their allies in the corporate media. We’re too busy enjoying the freedom Governor Ron DeSantis has created in the Sunshine State,” he said.

Speaking to the Atlantic last month, Newsom expressed concerns that Republicans are winning on the culture war front, and successfully pushing conservative policies throughout the country.

Newsom beseeched readers of the publication to make a stand against the Republicans.

“Where the hell is my party? Where’s the Democratic Party? You guys paying attention to what’s going on?” Newsom asked. “Why aren’t we standing up more firmly, more resolutely? Why aren’t we calling this out? This is a concerted, coordinated effort. And, yes, they’re winning. They are. They have been. Let’s acknowledge that. We need to stand up. Where’s the counteroffensive?”

As part of his efforts to reinvigorate the Democrats, Newsom even created an account on former President Donald Trump’s platform Truth Social to perform outreach to Republicans.