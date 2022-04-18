DeSantis expresses disgust at activists who support abortion up to nine months at pro-life bill signing

AP Photo/John Raoux

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis scorned so-called “abortion activists,” who are campaigning for abortion procedures to be legal up to nine months into the pregnancy, saying it has “no place” in a civilized society.

DeSantis made the comments during a signing ceremony, banning abortion in the state after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

“We are here today to protect life,” DeSantis told the crowd. “We are here today to defend those who can’t defend themselves.”

“If you look at what’s going on in certain segments of our society, particularly amongst people who are affiliated with the far-left of our political spectrum, of course, that’s overrepresented in places like Hollywood, in the media and obviously in one of our major political parties. But they are now taking the position that babies can be aborted up to the ninth month,” DeSantis added.

“What they would say to the parent holding that child, if you just go back a day or two, then you would have been able to snuff the child out entirely,” DeSantis said, expressing his personal disgust at the ghoulish procedure.

“That is just fundamentally wrong. That is infanticide, and that has no place,” DeSantis declared.

WATCH:

The “Reducing Fetal and Infant Mortality Act” represents “the most significant protections for life in Florida’s modern history,” DeSantis’ office noted in a statement.

The legislation provides exceptions for medical emergencies, such as if the mother is at risk of “irreversible physical impairment,” or death.

The newly-signed law states that if an abortion is to take place after the 15-week mark, two medical professionals must certify that the requirements are met.

DeSantis’ bill comes in the wake of Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt’s decision to sign a bill protecting the unborn, which threatens 10 years in prison for abortion providers and up to $100,000 in fines.