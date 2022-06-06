DeSantis fights back against Biden's move to force gender ideology into schools through lunch programs
'We’re fighting on that, don’t worry. So we’re just prepared to be able to defend the taxpayers and the hard-working people in the state of Florida, and I couldn’t be prouder for doing that.'
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is torching President Joe Biden for the White House’s plans to tie school lunch program funding to the administration’s push for woke gender ideology in schools.
DeSantis vowed to fight back against the Biden administration, stating that the state of Florida is prepared to do what needs to be done in the event that the Biden administration strips funding for school lunch programs over his state's move to ban teachers from providing classroom instruction on sexuality and gender identity to kids as young as five.
Unlike states in the rust belt and other conservative-dominated states, Florida is fully capable of mounting a sustained defence against the Biden administration’s move to force kids to undergo woke indoctrination due to its massive budget and status as a political heavyweight.
Touting Florida’s 2022-2023 “Freedom First Budget,” DeSantis outlined how he plans to fight back against “Biden’s intentionally destructive policies.”
“In Florida, we are fighting against Biden’s intentionally destructive policies like denying school lunches for states that refuse to implement woke gender ideology in the schools,” DeSantis wrote on Twitter, publishing a video that included his remarks.
“We’re prepared for what Biden throws our way,” DeSantis said. “And, you know, yes, part of it’s the inflation and the gas — part of it are intentionally destructive policies like trying to deny school lunch programs for states that don’t do transgender ideology in the schools. I mean, give me a break!”
“Totally off his rocker to be doing that,” DeSantis added. “We’re fighting on that, don’t worry. So we’re just prepared to be able to defend the taxpayers and the hard-working people in the state of Florida, and I couldn’t be prouder for doing that.”
DeSantis’ remarks come following reports that Biden intends to deprive schools of food funds if they do not follow the presidential administration’s woke policies on providing special privileges for students who identify as transgender.
As reported by Rebel News, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that K-12 schools must allow boys into girls’ bathrooms in order to qualify for federal funds used to pay for school lunches.
As detailed by the USDA, the action is “in line with President Biden’s Executive Order on Preventing and Combating Discrimination on the Basis of Gender Identity or Sexual Orientation, and is consistent with the Supreme Court’s decision in Bostock v. Clayton County, in which the Court held that the prohibition on sex discrimination under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 extends to discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.”
- By Rebel News
