DeSantis' office warns Antifa not to hold violent rallies in response to anti-grooming bill

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office issued a warning Tuesday to Antifa cells operating in the Sunshine State, warning them not to conduct any violent actions in response to Florida’s anti-grooming bill.

The anti-grooming bill, HB 1557, which has been incorrectly referred to as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill by Democrats and members of the press, has faced increasing resistance from the left.

Christina Pushaw, DeSantis’ press secretary, told Townhall.com that journalists and TV personalities who have uncritically repeated the “Don’t Say Gay” narrative are partly responsible for stirring up radical leftist activists.

As detailed by Townhall’s Julio Rosas, the so-called Florida Youth Liberation Front, a far-left activist group and branch of the Antifa movement, called for a “mobilization” of their members to carry out actions in opposition to the anti-grooming bill.

“Yes, at least in part. We believe individuals are ultimately responsible for their own actions, but the irresponsible, misleading and inflammatory media coverage of this bill has prompted these protests and calls to action,” said Pushaw.

“The governor’s office respects the right of any U.S. citizen — anywhere — to peaceably exercise their First Amendment rights and express their opinions, even if we may find those opinions objectionable or uninformed. In Florida, we do not tolerate violent protests or rioting, and anyone who riots or engages in political violence will be brought to justice — regardless of which groups they may be affiliated with,” she continued.

As previously detailed by Rebel News, the “Parental Rights in Education” bill bans educators from promoting woke “sexual identity and gender orientation” for children ages five through seven. Critics of the conservative-led bill have found support among Hollywood actors and the White House, who have pulled out every stop to oppose its passage.

“We hope the truth becomes more widely expressed to the public. Most people in Florida and in the nation support this legislation, and most parents do not feel comfortable with classroom instruction for very young children on topics like gender transition and sexuality,” added Pushaw.

“Citizens can advocate for or against any legislation they want, but Governor DeSantis will always stand for parental rights and child protection,” she said.