DeSantis predicts Democrats will reimpose COVID restrictions in U.S. as soon as November midterms conclude

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis predicted that Democrats intend to reimpose COVID-19 restrictions on the United States as soon as the November midterm elections are over “if they feel they need them.”

Arguing that the Democrats’ actions are politically motivated, DeSantis told a crowd at the Expand America Energy forum last Friday in Doral, Florida that “the minute those elections are over, they will impose mandates if they feel the need to do that. They will impose restrictions.”

“And so that will happen,” he continued. “If those types of people are allowed to be put in power, my view on that is, they’ve put Fauci in the witness protection program because he will say, you know, no, you should still wear a mask, and he’s never going to say be normal, go back to normal. So they know that, and they know that that’s not what people want.”

DeSantis charged that the return of restrictions could come as early as winter 2022 in Democrat-run states, which were among the first to impose restrictions through emergency executive powers.

“There’s nothing wrong if on an individual basis you make a certain calculation. That’s fine. We encourage you to do that. But it’s wrong to mandate people and restrict people, and that will happen,” DeSantis clarified. “I guarantee you, winter of 2022, any of those folks that are there, you are going to see that happen.”

The only way for Americans to stop losing their freedoms is to vote red, suggested DeSantis.

“The only way to make sure it doesn’t happen is to have nice, big, red wave. So, we’ll see,” he said.

DeSantis’ attack on the Democrats came days after the Florida governor declared an end to “COVID theater” and a dropping of all restrictions in the Sunshine State.

There is no place in Florida for COVID theater.



These experts agree – no masking, no mandates and no medical censorship. pic.twitter.com/Vx27FxSCNj — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) March 9, 2022

“Over the past two years, the data has shown us what works and what doesn’t work. It is long past time to stop the COVID theater,” DeSantis said.

“In Florida, we told the truth, we let the data drive our response, and we let Floridians make decisions for themselves and their children. As a result, Florida is in a better spot than states who used fear mongering and mandates,” he added.