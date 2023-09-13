DeSantis promises to kill cartel operatives trying to break through U.S. southern border wall

AP Photo/John Raoux

In a stance that echoes his previous propositions, Ron DeSantis, in a recent interview with CBS News anchor Norah O’Donnell on "CBS Evening News," outlined his intent to bolster the defenses at the U.S.-Mexico border. He expressed a firm resolve to thwart cartel operatives' attempts to breach the border wall, should he be elected as the U.S. President.

“We are going to lean in and we are going to defend our country,” DeSantis said during the interview, recalling how engineers had to repair sections of the wall that were cut through, the Daily Wire reported.

This bold commitment by DeSantis was foreshadowed during the first Republican Party presidential primary debate. Therein, he floated the idea of deploying U.S. special forces into Mexico to decisively tackle cartels.

Recounting his visit to Arizona, DeSantis shared vivid memories of witnessing engineers mending parts of the border wall compromised by cartels. His plan? In circumstances where cartel affiliates are caught damaging the wall, the military would possess the authorization to wield deadly force to counteract them.

Ron DeSantis is going after drug cartels hard. If only we had a president who wasn’t content with a porous border making cartels wealthy. pic.twitter.com/MlwokRIQ2j — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) September 13, 2023

However, DeSantis also emphasized the imperative need for establishing protocols to discern the rules of engagement. In instances involving non-threatening figures such as a mother with her child, military force would not be sanctioned. He provided a distinction, stating, “But when somebody’s got a backpack on and they’re in there breaking through the wall, you know, that’s hostile intent, and you have every right to take action under those circumstances.”

According to DeSantis, such actions might only need to transpire a few times for the cartels to change course. While discussing the potential tactics the U.S. military might employ within Mexican borders to combat the cartels, DeSantis voiced that strategy particulars "can be debated," stressing flexibility in asset deployment.

“The reality is, they are overrunning our border, they’re sex trafficking, they’re human trafficking and they’re bringing in massive quantities of drugs,” he said. “I mean, our country is being invaded and hurt by what they’re doing. And the question is, do we just throw up our hands? And do we say there’s nothing we can do about it? Or does the leader take action? Because I’ll tell you this, I’m going to have the military at the border, 100%. I mean, if they’re trying to break through the wall, we will have deadly force authorized to be able to stop that.”