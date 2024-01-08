DeSantis proposes deputizing state and local police as part of rigorous immigration enforcement strategy

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, in a recent interview on CBS News’ “Face The Nation,” outlined a comprehensive plan to tackle illegal immigration if elected as president.

He emphasized the importance of state and local law enforcement agencies in supplementing federal immigration enforcement efforts and pledged to empower them as part of his strategy to end illegal immigration.

DeSantis criticized the current federal approach, arguing that while immigration enforcement is a federal responsibility, the government's failure to effectively enforce laws has necessitated state and local intervention. He proposed deputizing state and local authorities to enforce immigration laws, provided they adhere to legal standards.

“Of course it’s a federal issue, a federal interest, but states and localities should absolutely be able to supplement the federal government,” he said. “And we’re in a situation now where the federal government asserts, under the supremacy clause of the Constitution, that they have the sole dominion over enforcing immigration laws, but they’re choosing not to faithfully enforce immigration laws.”

“As president, I am going to deputize state and localities,” he added. “I am going to say, state and localities have the authority to enforce immigration laws as long as they’re upholding the law. It’s one thing if a state was trying to frustrate the law. Of course, under the supremacy clause, they couldn’t do that. But that’s not what we have here. It’s the federal government that’s frustrating the imposition – the enforcement of the law. It’s the states that just want the law enforced.”

The governor cited Florida's success in collaborating with the Coast Guard to intercept illegal migrants from the Caribbean. This proactive approach, he claimed, significantly deterred illegal immigration by demonstrating immediate law enforcement response.

DeSantis believes applying similar principles to the southern border would reduce illegal crossings, as it would signal a more stringent enforcement policy and discourage individuals from embarking on perilous journeys facilitated by smugglers and cartels.

“It’s the same principle applied to the southern border. People know if they just get to the border they’re going to get free passes into the United States,” he said. “So, they’re going to be willing to pay thousands of dollars to coyotes and cartels. If we have a new sheriff in town on this and they know they’re going back to their home country you’re going to see a dramatic decrease in people that will even try this voyage.”

WATCH: