DeSantis threatens to dispatch CPS to investigate parents who bring their children to 'drag shows'

AP Photo/Marta Lavandier

Miss Understood Merch Use code MISSUNDERSTOOD10 for 10% off your first purchase of Miss Understood merch. Buy Now

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says that he intends to order the state’s child protective services to investigate parents who take their children to drag queen shows.

The Republican governor made his remarks following widespread outrage over a recent instance of a drag queen show hosted at a Dallas gay bar, which was marketed to children and families as a “family-friendly” event.

“We have child protective statutes on the books,” suggested DeSantis.

DeSantis made his remarks in response to the videos, which surfaced on social media last weekend, which showed scantily clad drag queen performers at the Mr. Misster adult venue in Dallas, Texas twerking and dancing for an audience of children and their parents.

“Everybody knows who you are!” Defender of kids throwing money at drag queens attempts to insult John Doyle outside of Mr. Misster in Dallas, Texas.



Watch @JuanMoreNews' full interview with John here: https://t.co/s6hOU6QT05 pic.twitter.com/5CeSTe7AIG — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) June 7, 2022

During the show, children were encouraged to hand out dollar bills to the performers, who were dressed in lingerie and skimpy bodysuits. Children were encouraged to walk on the catwalk in front of a sign that read “it’s not gonna lick itself.”

“You had these very young kids, and they must have been like 9, 10 years old, at a quote, 'drag show,' where they were putting money in the underwear of this,” said DeSantis of the display. “That is totally inappropriate. That is not something that children should be exposed to.”

“We probably... we may have the ability to deal with that if something like that happens,” he added, suggesting that there may be legal ways to tackle the problem and prevent children in Florida from attending such events.

“We have child protective statutes on the books,” said the governor during the conference in Fort Myers Beach on Wednesday. “We have laws against child endangerment.”

“It used to be kids would be off-limits. Used to be everybody agreed with that. Now it just seems like there's a concerted effort to be exposing kids more and more to things that are not age appropriate.”

The governor’s latest offensive comes as he redoubles his crusade against “wokeism” or progressive identity politics, which has swept the nation through schools and the media.

WATCH:

Earlier this year, he signed an anti-grooming parental rights bill into law, banning gender ideology and sexual affirmation in elementary schools. DeSantis’ opponents referred to it as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

More recently, the governor has moved against gender transition surgeries and puberty blockers for minors, and may be poised to ban the practice in the state.

“I would ban the — yeah I would ban the sex change, the operations,” DeSantis said in an interview with Lisa Boothe in May. “I think that it’s something that — you can’t get a tattoo if you’re 12 years old. When they say ‘gender-affirming care,’ what they mean a lot of times is, you’re castrating a young boy, you’re sterilizing a young girl. You’re doing mastectomies for these very young girls.”

“And, here’s the thing, what our guidance pointed to, and [Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo] did a great job for these young kids. Eighty per cent of the cases resolve themselves as they grow up, and so you’re doing things that are permanently altering them, and then they’re not gonna be able to reverse that, and so I don’t think it’s appropriate for kids at all,” DeSantis said.