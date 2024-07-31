DeSantis warns: Kamala Harris and 'San Francisco Democrats' could ruin U.S. as they did California
'Why on earth would we want to have a San Francisco Democrat in the Oval Office to dig our country even into a deeper hole than Biden is already leaving us?'
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis cautioned in a recent interview that electing Vice President Kamala Harris, whom he described as a "San Francisco Democrat," as president could lead to the downfall of the U.S. He drew a parallel between her potential presidency and the negative impact he believes San Francisco Democrats have had on San Francisco and California.
DeSantis made the comments during a Monday evening Newsmax interview, in which he questioned how long the media would continue to support Harris despite what he sees as her poor governance.
“This is all the way until the election, assuming she gets the nomination at the convention, which it looks more and more likely that she will,” he said. “I’ve said that they were going to remove Biden. They did. And I also said if Kamala face-planted, that they would try to do plan B. I think that she’s been able to coalesce a lot of support. She’s raising a lot of money. And so, I think the media has come to the conclusion she’s going to be the candidate.”
“And so, they are going to do whatever they can to drag her across the finish line. I mean, they’re taking a San Francisco Democrat who has no accomplishments — she’s as vapid a politician [as] you’re going to find — and they’re trying to turn her into a cultural phenomenon. They’re trying to make fetch happen,” he continued.
He further added that he thinks Americans are "too smart" to be swayed by the media's efforts to reshape Harris's image.
“At the end of the day, Harris is a leftist San Francisco Democrat,” he said. “San Francisco Democrats have destroyed the city of San Francisco; San Francisco Democrats have also destroyed the state of California. Why on earth would we want to have a San Francisco Democrat in the Oval Office to dig our country even into a deeper hole than Biden is already leaving us?”
Tonight I joined Bianca de la Garza on Newsmax pic.twitter.com/GqG5yY9Bts— Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) July 30, 2024
- By Ezra Levant
