Despicable. A Canadian Armed Forces Captain is dealing with life-altering injuries after a brutal and senseless attack

It doesn’t get more despicable, or more grotesque, or more senseless than what happened in Hamilton, Ont., last Sunday afternoon.

Here’s the skinny: Captain Kenneth Kunkel, 59, with the Canadian Armed Forces, was supervising two young Air Cadets who were selling poppies outside the Mandarin restaurant in Hamilton. Suddenly, two boys, aged 12 and 11, approached the cadets and allegedly blasted an air horn into their ears. This is, of course, a form of assault.

But things got worse. Much worse. Capt. Kunkel followed the two boys into the restaurant to confront them about their egregious behaviour.

Then, according to the Hamilton Police Service, an adult woman later identified as 48-year-old Estela Quintanilla of Hamilton intervened. It is not known why. A struggle ensued, with Capt. Kunkel falling to the ground. While he was down, investigators allege, one of the youths struck him several times.

The three suspects fled the scene. Meanwhile, paramedics took Capt. Kunkel to a hospital where he was treated for injuries that police describe as “life-altering.”

A short time later, officers located the two youths at a nearby retail store after police received reports of a separate disturbance. Police arrested the 12-year-old boy and charged him with assault. Because the other boy is under 12, he cannot be charged. Quintanilla is charged with aggravated assault.

This story is equal parts insane and inexplicable. And some things just don’t add up.

For starters, why would anyone torment Air Cadets selling poppies in November? And what was Estela Quintanilla’s agenda? Why would she allegedly side with those two boys?

Rebel News paid a visit to The Hammer to get answers. Sadly, answers were not forthcoming.

We visited the Mandarin restaurant. We were about as welcome as skunks at the garden party. We asked if the Mandarin could share its security video of the vicious assault. We also asked if any staffers on duty had witnessed the incident.

The answer we received from staff and the manager? “No comment, no comment, no comment.” It looks like they just don’t want to get involved, despite the brutality that occurred to Capt. Kunkel. Weird. And sad.

We were also able to locate Quintanilla’s place of employment – Effort Trust Company. Alas, yet again, we received the silent treatment. Indeed, staffers there wouldn’t even say if Quintanilla is still employed at Effort Trust. Baffling.

Indeed, when it comes to the Mandarin and Effort Trust, you would think they would want to do everything possible to get justice for Capt. Kunkel – a man who has served his country with honour. But no. What cowards!

Capt. Kunkel remains in hospital, unable to walk after receiving same-day spinal surgery. A GoFundMe crowdfunding campaign has been established to help financially support Capt. Kunkel’s recovery.

The next court appearance for Quintanilla is Feb. 4, 2027, at 9 a.m. Rebel News will be there to cover the proceedings. Stay tuned.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.