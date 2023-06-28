Despite a boycott that has cost more than $10 billion in share value, some Target stores are still selling trans merchandise!

E-transfer (Canada):

Earlier this month, we popped into a Dearborn, Mich., Target store. Not to shop, mind you. Rather, we wanted to see if this particular Target was still selling transgender merchandise given the massive public outcry that led to a multi-billion dollar boycott of the chain south of the border. (Alas, there are no Targets in Canada; the expansion northbound was another multi-billion dollar blunder by this company that just can’t seem to shoot straight…)

As the story goes, many Target stores moved their trans displays to the back of the stores due to the outcry; some stores mothballed their displays entirely. The merchandise ranges from pride-themed tutus for toddlers to pronoun posters. The most infamous merch is female swimsuits featuring a “penis pocket” in which a biological man can tuck his wedding tackle so as to pass himself off as female. Gross.

But at the Dearborn Target, this store was still saying it “loud and proud.” Indeed, the rainbow-hued pride display is the very first thing that greets your eyes upon entering the store.

What’s even more inexplicable is that Dearborn has a very sizeable Muslim community. Adherents to Islam don’t tend to be down with the radical trans revolution.

So the question arises: just who is Target marketing its wares to these days? Indeed, we spent an hour hanging around the pride display and not once did anyone venture near it nor did anyone purchase any pride merchandise. Winning!

To Walmart’s delight, the Target boycott continues. Clearly, people who just want to do a little shopping don’t want to have spirit unicorn ideology shoved down their collective throats. But apparently, Target has yet to take the hint.

Did this corporation not learn anything from the Bud Light debacle?