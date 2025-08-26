Despite backlash, police refuse to drop charges against Jeremy McDonald — and may even upgrade them

Lindsay is a community of about 24,000 situated in Ontario’s cottage country. The people are friendly, and its main street has a certain charm to it. But what occurred in Lindsay on Aug. 18 in the wee hours of the morning was downright horrific.

Jeremy McDonald, 44, was fast asleep in his second-storey apartment, only to have his slumber rudely interrupted at approximately 3:20 a.m. The uninvited visitor, according to multiple sources, was Mike Breen, 41. Breen was allegedly armed with a lethal weapon.

Our shoe leather journalism on the streets of Lindsay was able to glean this information, given that the facts of the matter were not forthcoming from the usual sources. This included the Kawartha Lakes Police Service, which went out of its way to hide information that should be readily available to the public. This included the name of the thug and the victim, and the weapons that were employed in what turned out to be a gruesome home invasion.

But why the secrecy? It’s baffling. Breen is not a young offender. Oh, and did we mention that Breen was already wanted by police for a probation violation?

It’s akin to a new-age Monty Python sketch:

Police officer: “Please be on the lookout for a career criminal who might pose a danger to the public.”

Citizen: “Gracious, that sounds serious! What’s the name of this person?”

Police officer: “Um, we can’t tell you due to privacy and confidentiality reasons.”

Only in Canada. Unbelievable…

In any event, imagine being in Jeremy McDonald’s slippers when Breen entered his apartment through a second-storey window at 3:20 a.m. According to sources, Breen was also accompanied by either two or three other reprobates. They remained outside the apartment on the building’s roof and would later flee the scene.

As for that lethal weapon Breen was brandishing? It was a crossbow.

Once awake, McDonald quietly got out of his bed and made his way to the kitchen, where he activated his cellphone. However, the illumination of the phone alerted Breen that McDonald was indeed awake — and aware of his presence.

Sources say Breen charged at McDonald, hitting him on the head with the crossbow’s stock. McDonald fought back. And Breen got the worst of it, suffering life-threatening injuries. He was later air-lifted to Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto.

In the aftermath, the Kawartha Lakes Police Service laid the following charges against Breen:

- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

- Breaking, entering, and theft.

- Mischief under $5,000.

- Failure to comply with probation.

But get this: the cops also laid charges against McDonald! Namely, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

Oh, did you notice there appears to be a charge missing? If the allegations are true that Breen used his crossbow as a battering ram on McDonald’s head, why isn’t Breen also being charged with aggravated assault? But never mind…

And this case gets more egregious: Should Breen succumb to his injuries in the hospital, there is speculation that McDonald could face a manslaughter charge! Just for defending himself against a violent intruder.

Rebel News reached out to Sunnybrook to determine Breen’s condition. Alas, that information was withheld due to, you guessed it, privacy and confidentiality reasons.

But the question arises: what was McDonald supposed to do that day? Roll over and be a passive victim in his own home?

When it comes to predators and prey in the wild kingdom, it always boils down to a matter of “flight or fight.” And flight is not an option when you are in your own house. You have crossed the finish line when you are in your own house. There’s nowhere to run. You have to fight back — or potentially get slaughtered.

This story is receiving international attention for all the wrong reasons. And it would seem that this has resulted in the Kawartha Lakes Police Service suffering from hurt feelings.

On Aug. 20, Kirk Robertson, the KLPS Police Chief, issued a press release. It read in part: “Under Canadian law, individuals have the right to defend themselves and their property. The Criminal Code of Canada, specifically Sections 34 and 35, allow a person to use reasonable force to protect themselves and their property if they believe they are facing a threat.

“However, it is important to understand that these rights are not unlimited in Canada. The law requires that any defensive action be proportionate to the threat faced. This means that while homeowners do have the right to protect themselves and their property, the use of force must be reasonable given the circumstances.”

But this is the crux of the matter: What is the definition of “reasonable force”? What sort of defensive action is deemed “proportionate”? Is it a slap? A punch? A kick? Using a wooden spoon? Since the cops won’t say, how is anyone to know?

Here’s another whopper of a statement made by Chief Robertson: “It is important to remember that charges are not convictions; they are part of the judicial process, which ensures that all facts are considered fairly in court. We encourage you to follow this matter as it proceeds through the justice system.”

A charge is not a conviction. But while all of Breen’s expenses, both legal and medical, will be paid for by the ever beleaguered taxpayer, his victim, McDonald, will be on the hook for his legal expenses, which are likely to be in the tens of thousands.

And that’s the thing, Chief Robertson; even if McDonald is found not guilty, the process is the punishment if he is forced into bankruptcy. Outrageous.

