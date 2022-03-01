Despite recent ban on Russian state broadcaster, Canadian bureaucrats won't commit to banning Chinese state media

Convoy Reports We have reporters across North America covering the freedom convoy to show you the other side of the story the mainstream media won't. Please donate to fund our journalism and to offset the cost of our travels. WATCH NOW E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Canadian broadcast bureaucrats won't commit to banning Chinese state broadcasters from Canadian airwaves. The admission comes after the House of Commons voted to ban Kremlin-financed broadcaster Russia Today.

“Russia Today is propaganda,” said Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez “RT is disinformation. RT is misinformation. I totally support the decision.”

However, when asked by journalists about other state broadcasters, Trudeau would not commit to a ban. According to a report by Blacklock's Reporter Tuesday morning:

"Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters that “the CRTC is an independent body” and would not take an explicit order from Parliament. “We have asked,” said Trudeau. “Will you be pushing for action on disinformation from networks in other countries?” asked a reporter. “I think it’s a good question and one we should absolutely and are indeed reflecting on,” replied Trudeau. The heritage department would not comment on whether the prohibition on foreign propaganda would include other state-funded telecasts. The CRTC’s Revised List Of Non-Canadian Programming Services And Stations Authorized For Distribution include Beijing TV, Zhejiang International Channel and China Central Television"

The Parliamentary Press Gallery (PPG), a cabal of largely state-subsidized reporters, recently met behind closed doors to determine if Chinese state journalists should be admitted into their guild. The PPG determines access to certain House of Commons press conferences. This drew the ire of the president of Independent Press Gallery President Candice Malcolm:

"Xinhua has been involved in the whitewashing of crimes committed by authoritarian dictator Xi Jinping, including the ongoing genocide of over a million Uygur and other Turkic minorities in the Xinjiang region. Xinhua is not only a genocide-enabler, its media practices pose a serious threat to our national security. In fact, in 2012 the Department of National Defence blacklisted the outlet from any press briefings. That same year, a former Xinhua reporter admitted that he was asked to spy on those opposed to Jinping’s regime while working for the company."

Rebel News journalists are members of the Independent Press Gallery but have been denied admission to the PPG.