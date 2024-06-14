Detransitioner explains how sexual abuse led her to believe she'd be better off as a man
After living as a transgender man for over 15 years, Kellie-Lynn Pirie decided to stop living a lie and shifted her focus to healing from the trauma that contributed to her transition.
Kellie-Lynn Pirie's childhood was tainted by a convicted pedophile who, unfortunately, was also her stepfather.
After years of enduring sexual and physical abuse by him, and witnessing him do the same to other girls, Pirie began to associate being female with vulnerability and unsafety.
Instead of getting help for the trauma that caused her to dissociate from her womanhood as a young adult, Pirie was affirmed into a false belief that medical transitioning to live as a trans man would fix her.
Today, Pierre, who began detransitioning in 2022, joins Rebel News to share her story of the steps she took to help get her stepfather locked up, what she endured during transitioning, and why she wants to help others through her resource website called Detrans Alliance Canada.
