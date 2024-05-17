Detransitioner wins legal battle as court allows lawsuit against 'gender-affirming care' providers to proceed
Detransitioner Prisha Mosley and her lawyers have achieved a significant victory in her case against "gender-affirming" health providers. Fox News Digital obtained documents from the Independent Women's Forum, where Mosley serves as an ambassador, revealing that despite the defendants' efforts to dismiss the lawsuit, a North Carolina Superior Court judge has allowed it to move forward.
Judge Robert Ervin stated in his ruling, "[T]he Court has determined as a matter of law that the allegations of Plaintiff's Complaint, treated as true, are sufficient to state a claim upon which relief may be granted." Josh Payne, Mosley's attorney, noted that this case is the first known instance of a detransitioner's lawsuit against healthcare professionals being deemed legally viable by a court.
Mosley expressed her gratitude for the court's recognition of her case's merit and her resolve to pursue justice for herself and her family while working to prevent others from experiencing the same ordeal. She emphasized the importance of providing compassionate support to young people grappling with mental health issues, rather than misleading them into life-altering medical procedures that may cause harm.
The lawsuit, originally filed in July 2023, accused Mosley's doctors of encouraging "gender transition" while she was undergoing treatment for multiple mental disorders. While some charges, such as breach of fiduciary duty and medical malpractice, were dismissed by Judge Ervin, the charges of fraud and civil conspiracy remain.
Mosley's case is part of a growing trend of detransitioners taking legal action against medical providers for allegedly pushing "gender-affirming" care on them at a vulnerable age. In December, another detransitioner filed a lawsuit against the American Academy of Pediatrics, claiming the organization prioritized politics and ideology over children's well-being.
