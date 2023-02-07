DFO and Climate Change Canada gift $1.5 million to World Economic Forum in the last two years on climate campaigns

The contribution agreement between the Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) and the WEF was from April 25, 2019, to March 31, 2021, with a total value of $999,580.

AP Photo/Markus Schreiber
The information about the two separate handouts to some of the world's richest people was admitted in a response to a very narrow inquiry of the ministries by Ontario Conservative MP Leslyn Lewis.

The contribution agreement between the Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) and the WEF was from April 25, 2019, to March 31, 2021, with a total value of $999,580. This was “to support organizations associated with research, development, management and promotion of fisheries and oceans-related issues.”

A $500,000 gift to Klaus Schwab from Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) was to produce and disseminate the New Nature Economy Report. The dossier was drafted by the WEF which highlighted "why nature-related risks matter for business and made the case for business to regularly identify, assess and disclose nature risks as part of Enterprise Risk Management and environmental, social and governance practices, as is now routinely the case for climate risks."

According to the reply from the Feds, the report was launched digitally through the forum’s website as well as printed to distribute during the Davos Annual Meeting 2020, and translated as an input to the WEF China Business Roundtable in 2020.

