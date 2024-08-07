DHS released 99 individuals on terrorist watch list into United States: report
The House Judiciary Committee report criticized the Biden-Harris administration's border policies, claiming millions of illegal aliens have been allowed to enter the United States.
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has reportedly released at least 99 individuals on the terrorist watch list into the United States, according to a recent report by the House Judiciary Committee. The report, published on Monday, details encounters between Border Patrol agents and individuals on the watch list at the southern border between fiscal years 2021 and 2023.
The committee states that Border Patrol agents encountered 250 illegal aliens on the terrorist watch list during this period. Of these, the DHS informed Congress that 99 were released into the U.S., while 34 others remain in federal custody awaiting deportation, the Blaze reports.
Customs and Border Protection data indicate that the suspected terrorists originated from various countries, including Afghanistan, Iraq, Lebanon, Pakistan, Somalia, Syria and Yemen, among others.
The report also highlights a recent incident where Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested eight Tajik nationals with potential terrorist ties, three of whom had been previously released after using the administration's CBP One app.
- By Ezra Levant
