DHS Secretary: 12K of Haitian immigrants held at border have been released, and “it could be even higher”

AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said on Sunday that as many as 12,000 illegal immigrants were released into the United States in the weeks prior, following their passage into the United States through the southern border at Del Rio, Texas.

Speaking on Fox News Sunday, Mayorkas told host Chris Wallace that about 10,000 to 12,000 illegal immigrants have been released and suggested that the number “could be even higher.” Around 5,000 migrants at the camp at Del Rio are still waiting to be processed.

Wallace: Of the 17,400 that weren’t deported back or didn’t return on their own to Mexico, how many of them were released into the U.S.?

Mayorkas: Well, they’re released on conditions, and approximately I think it’s about 10,000 or so, 12,000.

CW: Have been released?

AM: Yes.

CW: And of the 5,000 that are still in process?

AM: We will make determinations whether they will be returned to Haiti based on our public health and public interest authorities.

Mayorkas said that the number of migrants released into the United States could increase, as could the number of those whom the United States is deporting to their home countries.

“It could be even higher,” he said. “The number that are returned could be even higher. What we do is we follow the law as Congress has passed it.”

As reported by Fox News’ Bill Melugin, a holding camp situated under a bridge in Del Rio has been mostly cleared out in the week since media outlets first began reporting on the surge of illegal immigrants, most of whom are Haitians. Amid the surge, the U.S. Border Patrol set up a holding area underneath the overpass, Rebel News reported.

Melugin, who was present at the site for a week, posted new photographs showing the remnants of the camp, which appeared to be deserted. At its peak, the camp held around 15,000 illegal immigrants. Only a few thousand remain.

“The migrant camp in Del Rio is being rapidly cleared out. Most of the makeshift structures have been bulldozed. Most migrants from our area gone. About 3,000 left last check,” Melugin tweeted, with a picture showing the emptied location.

NEW: The migrant camp in Del Rio is being rapidly cleared out. Most of the makeshift structures have been bulldozed. Most migrants from our area gone. About 3,000 left last check.

I’m back to LA now to recharge. My colleague @Jeff_Paul is now here for border coverage. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/11KILSjLzZ — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 23, 2021

Last week, Texas governor Greg Abbott slammed the Biden administration and its “incapability of dealing with this crisis,” Rebel News reported.

“The only thing [the Biden administration has] shown is an incapability of dealing with this crisis, candidly in a way where they pretend it doesn’t even exist,” Abbott said. “And we’re here to tell you, it exists and it’s total chaos and the Biden administration — they need to up their game, big time.”

“When you have an administration that has abandoned any pretense of securing the border and securing our sovereignty, you see the onrush,” he added.

Abbott stepped up to the administration by ordering Texas law enforcement to park vehicles along the border for miles to create a “steel barrier” to block illegals from entering the state.