Diabolical! Hug-a-thug judge lets suspected murderer walk after less than five years in custody

Canada continues to solidify its reputation under the Liberals as a dominion that is soft on crime – even for those who carry out the very worst criminal acts.

The latest egregious example: in Windsor Superior Court, Raul Huezo was recently sentenced for his role in the murder of 18-year-old Darrion Moffatt in Windsor, Ont., in 2018.

Huezo, now 25, was sentenced to time served (four years, nine months) plus… one day?!

Originally charged with first-degree murder, somehow Huezo’s charges were inexplicably watered down to conspiracy to commit an assault.

Moffatt was murdered on Sept. 18, 2018. Huezo claimed he was not the gunman. He said he was simply standing on guard outside the house where Moffatt was killed to prevent anyone else from entering due to “a kid inside named Darrion” being “beat up for stealing.”

Moffatt’s mother, Carolyn Crankshaw, was in the courthouse to deliver a powerful victim impact statement. She was accompanied by several friends, all of whom appeared stunned and angered by the sentencing decision of Justice Bruce Thomas for numerous reasons.

Indeed, in an interview with Rebel News, Crankshaw rhetorically asked if Huezo was not the gunman that day, then who was? And whatever happened to the murder weapon?

Crankshaw noted that her son sustained blunt force injuries and a gunshot wound to the head at point blank range. He was rushed to hospital but was later taken off life support.

The murder investigation was, simply put, a disaster. For example, a bullet fragment extracted from Moffatt’s skull was couriered to forensics. But somehow in transit, the envelope was stepped on. This created a hole in the envelope and the bullet fragment was lost. As well, video evidence was also somehow lost.

As for Huezo, his lucky streak continued thanks to our hug-a-thug justice system. For example, a publication ban was put on his bail hearing. Why? Huezo was not under 18 at the time. As well, even though he was charged with murder, Huezo received – you guessed it – bail in 2020.

And shockers! While out on bail, Huezo was arrested in July 2022 following reports that he was brandishing a handgun and threatening families at Mic Mac Park in Windsor.

Incredibly, following a Superior Court of Justice hearing in September 2022, a Windsor judge AGAIN released Huezo back into the community. This time he was released under the supervision of family member sureties and was mandated to wear a GPS device.

Crankshaw notes that this thug has been mollycoddled by the justice system from day one. She even speculated that the reason the judge gave Huezo one extra day in jail was simply to protect Huezo from being asked impolite questions by reporters outside the court. We agree with her thesis.

Crankshaw also notes how she was additionally victimized by the system. She says she was treated as “paperwork”, not a victim, by Victim Services. As well, even her victim impact statement was heavily censored lest Huezo’s feelings get hurt. And she was forbidden from giving Huezo a Bible. (Perhaps she should’ve chosen to give him a Koran? Preventing that sort of gifting would no doubt be deemed Islamophobic…)

Disturbingly, Crankshaw says nobody – except the judge, apparently – believes that Huezo was simply “a guard” the day her son was murdered. Crankshaw says it‘s only a matter of time before Huezo reoffends – an opinion, she says, that is shared by several officers with the Windsor Police Service.

In sentencing Huezo, Justice Thomas said: “This is a turning point for you, Mr. Huezo. You step out of custody after one further day in custody to a new world for you, you make the best of it. I hope.”

“Hope” would appear to be the operative word. Let’s collectively cross our fingers and “hope” this reprobate doesn’t carry out more carnage in the future. But we wouldn’t bet on it…