Dictator Dan BANNED: Former Victorian Premier not welcome in his own state

Former AFL player Paul Dimattina has declared there is “no chance in hell” Dan Andrews would be welcome at his South Melbourne pub, Lamaro’s Hotel, reflecting a broader hostility toward the former Victorian Premier within the state’s hospitality industry.

Dimattina, who has managed Lamaro's since retiring from a 131-game AFL career, criticised Andrews for what he described as devastating impacts on small businesses and the hospitality sector during Victoria’s extended Covid lockdowns.

🚨 Daniel Andrews BANNED from another popular Melbourne restaurant in a growing list of venues that have blacklisted the former premier



Full story: https://t.co/CsbpXDUoKP pic.twitter.com/F9PYlfZDnf — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) December 5, 2024

"If he walked in and sat down, the Lamaro's crowd would be disgusted,” Dimattina told Daily Mail Australia. "Andrews is hated because of his anti-business stance. The trail of destruction he left is still being felt today — businesses closed down, healthcare was neglected, and mental health suffered.”

He also condemned Andrews' decision to take up a role in mental health after stepping down as premier. “Mental health went downhill under his leadership, and now he has a job in mental health — if you can believe that," Dimattina said.

The backlash against Andrews isn't limited to Lamaro's. Restaurateur Chris Lucas, owner of multiple Melbourne dining spots including Grill Americano and Chin Chin, revealed he refused bookings for Andrews and his wife, Cath, during the pandemic. "Sorry, it’s not available," Lucas reportedly told Cath when she sought a reservation at Hawker Hall. Another prominent venue, Di Stasio, also reportedly declined a booking request for Andrews’ birthday.

Lucas criticised the former premier’s approach to Covid, describing it as heavy-handed and damaging to the industry. "We are a shadow of the industry we were before Covid," Lucas said, referring to the lasting scars of lockdowns on Melbourne’s once-thriving hospitality scene.

The animosity extends beyond restaurants. Reports suggest members of Melbourne’s National Golf Club and Portsea Golf Club resisted Andrews’ membership bids, citing grievances over his lockdown policies, including bans on outdoor sports like golf.

As Andrews controversially begins a new chapter with mental health organisation Orygen, the divisions left by his harsh rule remain sharp, with many in Victoria’s business and social sectors unwilling to forgive.

Please donate to support our independent journalism in Australia Unlike almost all of our mainstream media competitors, Rebel News Australia doesn't receive any government funding. We rely on our generous audience to keep us reporting. Optional email code

Canadian Dollars U.S. Dollars Australian Dollars British Pounds Amount $25 $50 $75 $100 $250 $500 $1,000 $2,500 Other $ One-time Monthly DONATE



