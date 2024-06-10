WATCH: Dictator Dan's big ‘public health and infrastructure’ award is a big rort!

E-transfer (Canada):

Victorians are in shock and disbelief over the news that the controversial former Premier Dan Andrews has received the Companion of the Order of Australia.

Prominent Victorian freedom activist Nick Patterson shared his thoughts after 'Andrews, known throughout the lockdown era as 'Dictator Dan,' was presented with the highest honour in the country for his 'eminent service to the people of Victoria for public health and infrastructure.'

Daniel Andrews was awarded the nation's highest honour for "eminent service to the people of Victoria, in public health…and infrastructure development".



YOU CAN’T MAKE THIS STUFF UP



The bloke belongs in jail for his Covid crimes and dodgy union infrastructure deals. — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) June 10, 2024

"Are you for real?" Patterson exclaimed.

Patterson, who was a victim of brutal police enforcement during the COVID-19 lockdowns, highlighted the contradictions in awarding Andrews.

"We live in an upside-down world. We have so much debt that we're never going to be able to pay it off. People, suicide rates through the roof. He weaponised the police against us. Now the police force can't even recruit enough officers," he said. "The Victorian public health system is failing, the hospitals are all failing, the ambulance service is failing. Every blowout, every scam by the unions, every dodgy deal. The only thing that surprises me is why didn't he get an award for the Commonwealth Games that he successfully destroyed?" I added.

Some countries punish former dictators in Australia we award them.pic.twitter.com/23s2BX8q4H — MilkBarTV (@TheMilkBarTV) June 9, 2024

Patterson’s sentiments resonate with a broad spectrum of critics, including former Victorian Premier Jeff Kennett.

Kennett argued that the decision to honour Andrews "failed all Australians" and called for the award to be rescinded.

"So we are now giving the highest civilian award to an individual who has failed. We are recognising failure, and that is unacceptable," he stressed.

Victorian independent MP Libertarian MP David Limbrick echoed Kennett's comments, questioning how Andrews could be given the top honour after leaving behind a legacy of debt and disaster.

"We had a situation where before the election there was a promise of a Commonwealth Games, then after the election, of course, 'oh whoops it's too expensive now, oh and by the way it cost $580 million' that just got wasted," he said. "We've been left with a police force that's demoralised and finding it hard to recruit. We've got a health system in disarray, with ramping all the time, again finding it hard to recruit."

Victoria's burgeoning debt has been a hot topic for critics, which a March report from S&P indicated could rise to $247.2 billion by 2027.

Calls are growing for transparency in how the award was granted, with some suspecting political interference.