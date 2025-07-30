WATCH: Did Avi Yemini REALLY pay a black Nazi to stage a FALSE FLAG?

Last night, I apparently became the evil mastermind of a Nazi false flag.

A black man in a Kanye West-style "Heil Hitler" t-shirt gatecrashed a peaceful Christian rally and caused a stir, only to be kicked out alongside his white supremacist mates. But after footage of the incident went viral, a bizarre new narrative emerged — that I paid him to do it!

No, really.

The man at the centre of it all, Dang Pal, appeared on a live stream to spin an utterly incoherent tale. At first, when asked if anyone paid him, he said, "No one paid me." But just moments later, he stammered, "It wasn’t Avi… actually, it was Avi. But I’m too tired to explain now." Right. I guess slander is exhausting work.

And it gets better. In a follow-up call, Dang claimed I paid him to “mention Joel Davis’ name” before saying I mailed him the Hitler shirt via Australia Post and somehow got his address through Rebel News. When asked for proof, like texts or payment receipts, he suddenly had to go to bed. Convenient.

The reality? I had never even heard of the guy before he walked up to me. But lucky for us, our 360 camera caught the whole thing: Him laughing with self-proclaimed Nazis before flashing his shirt, calling someone, and saying, “I’m here in position... where are you?”

He was clearly being directed — not by some “Jew in Israel” like they later claimed, but by someone physically there on the ground, part of the same Nazi clique that brought him. They recorded the whole thing like it was a prank.

When the crowd didn’t take the bait, they changed the script: suddenly, I orchestrated it. Wild theory, but it completely falls apart under even mild scrutiny. No receipts. No texts. Just lies, fabrications and forged messages from some Jewish influencer in Israel, who, by the way, had nothing to do with it.

This wasn’t a false flag. It was a Nazi op gone wrong and now they’re blaming the Jews to save face. Again.

Imagine my shock.

