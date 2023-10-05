INTERVIEW: Did B.C. Conservative leader John Rustad have a point comparing SOGI 123 to residential schools?
Leader faces backlash, yet poll numbers tell a different story.
Conservative Party of B.C. leader John Rustad has faced backlash from political opponents and in mainstream media reports for championing the issue of rising concerns over the sexualization of kids in B.C. schools.
However, a spike of support in recent polls indicates the strong performance of his party against the official opposition, the B.C. United Party, and reveals that the critics' bark, doesn't have a lot of bite.
The Conservative Party or BC is sitting pretty in another provincial election poll.— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) October 5, 2023
BC United, the official opposition party, must be getting whiplash from looking over their shoulders. pic.twitter.com/MLta7BSAQN
In today's report, I sit down to interview Rustad to discuss some of the criticisms he's received from staunch supporters of the controversial province's sexual orientation gender identity program, called SOGI 123.
SOGI 123 is at the core of many parents' concerns, due to it paving the way for sexually explicit books to be labelled as "learning resources".
The program also trains educators to teach, what many view as LGBTQ+ sex activism and gender confusion, that is both not age-appropriate and at odds with their family's spiritual and ideological beliefs.
Educate yourself on how child groomers show kids sexually explicit images to test their readiness for molestation.— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) October 5, 2023
Shame on you for suggesting adults depleting healthy boundaries for kids by giving them access to SOGI approved learning resources like below in schools is “safe.” pic.twitter.com/HUOU9wLez7
With so many politicians claiming to care about truth and reconciliation for Indigenous peoples, and the lessons learned from the state snatching their children and putting them in residential schools, some struggle to comprehend why the CPBC is alone in condemning a "state knows better than parents" education model.
Instead, Rustad was not only condemned by BC Premier David Eby for voicing parents' concerns about SOGI 123 in the legislature, but blasted by political opponents when he cautioned about the logical correlation between parents being unable to opt out of the fluid SOGI 123 ideology.
Cultural genocide includes state schools separating children from their parents spiritually and ideologically.— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) October 2, 2023
Many parents have had enough of SOGI doing that.
Perhaps an apology from those who fail to learn from past wrongs in this area by condemning such parents is in order.
