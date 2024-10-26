Did Dominion tabulators and phone voting compromise B.C’s election? Here's what we know so far

As British Columbians await the final count and conclusion of B.C.'s 43rd general election, which was too close to call in 11 ridings on election night, questions regarding the election's integrity have begun to emerge.

The first-time use of Dominion voting tabulators, permitted by an amendment to the province's Election Act in 2019 when BC NDP leader David Eby was the overseeing attorney general, along with the allowance of phone voting, are key issues of concern for many, given the suspensefully close election.



After investigating how these election tools and procedures were used and verified, I bring you a comprehensive report on what I’ve discovered, including a recording of the phone voting process and an interview with family attorney Don Wilson, who scrutinized multiple checks on the Dominion tabulator machines while representing a Conservative MLA candidate as campaign manager.

An estimated 65,000 mail-in and absentee ballots remain uncounted for B.C.'s election.



Below is Elections BC's explanation for why this total is 16,000 more than initially reported.



More to come: pic.twitter.com/vL6uBUyglP — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) October 25, 2024

In a statement to Rebel News, Elections B.C. (EBC) confirmed that an estimated 65,000 mail-in and absentee ballots, as well as a recount in at least two ridings, one with a razor-thin margin of only 20 votes, are expected to be completed by Monday, October 28th.

In response to my inquiries, EBC provided Rebel News with detailed information

to help bring you this report. A representative from Dominion Voting failed to answer any of my questions directly, instead directing inquiries to their "Record Straight" page

on their website.