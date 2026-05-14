Did Doug Ford just sell his private jet for a massive taxpayer loss?

Well, we finally have an answer in terms of how much Air Ford One cost Ontario taxpayers: almost $200,000.

That’s what Ontario taxpayers are on the hook for after Doug Ford experienced buyer’s remorse, big time, and returned his infamous $28.9 million “Gravy Plane” to Bombardier.

That’s a steep fee for a plane that apparently never got off the runway in the brief 13-day time span that the province owned that swank Challenger 650.

In other words, Ford’s would-be flight of fancy cost the Ontario taxpayer about $15,585 per day just to sit in a hangar collecting dust.

Little wonder people across the political spectrum screamed blue murder about the province’s chief cherry cheesecake enthusiast purchasing a private jet.

And really, how tone-deaf was Doug Ford to purchase something like this during a time of soaring unemployment, inflation, homelessness, and food bank usage?

Talk about not reading the room.

However, despite attempts at damage control, within 48 hours Team Ford flip-flopped on the Challenger. They said they learned their lesson and that the government would seek a refund.

But apparently, it’s a buyer’s market these days when it comes to luxury jets. That’s because Bombardier only agreed to buy back the Challenger after the government agreed to a surcharge of almost $200,000.

That includes almost $18,000 for “acquisition support” – whatever that means. The taxpayer was also dinged for almost $34,000 for outside legal advice. But the lion’s share of charges was in the form of nearly $140,000 for maintenance, storage, training, and preparation.

Perhaps we need to contact the fine folks at the Guinness Book of World Records? Could this $200,000 haircut work out to be the largest fee for a flight that was never taken?

Looks that way to us.

Hard to believe that Doug Ford used to run on the slogan, “Respect for Taxpayers.” Hard to believe this guy was all about derailing the gravy train before falling in lust for a gravy plane.

Gee, Doug, we must ask yet again: what happened? How did you go from the common man driving the common van to looking like a candidate for the next episode of Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous?

And even though Ford tried to hide the details of the buyback, the truth is now out: he squandered $200,000 of taxpayer funds for… nothing!

Well, that’s not completely true. Ford has done colossal damage to the PC brand.

That’s not conjecture. Check out a poll that was released shortly after “plane-gate” by Liaison Strategies. The Ontario Liberal Party has 38% support, ahead of the Progressive Conservatives at 36%. It’s worse than you think given that the Ontario Liberals don’t even have a leader right now. But then again, many conservatives would say that the Ontario PC Party doesn’t have a leader either – well, at least not a true conservative leader.

Granted, given that Ontario has a deficit of more than $12 billion and a debt of a gasp-inducing $486 billion, the haircut resulting from this Challenger sale is indeed chump change.

But in politics, it’s all about the optics, isn’t it?

This Gravy Plane is Doug Ford’s version of that infamous $16 glass of orange juice that Conservative MP Bev Oda charged the taxpayer way back in 2012. Ford can’t escape this stench – even flying at a speed of Mach 1.

But if Ford is still hellbent to acquire a plane, he might want to check out a certain Antonov An-124. This big bird was seized by the Canadian government from Russia after the Russians invaded Ukraine more than four years ago. It has lingered on the tarmac of Pearson Airport ever since.

So, maybe if Doug Ford is still gung-ho in terms of flying the friendly skies, he should put in a call to his best buddy, Mark Carney, and put in an offer on this plane? I’m sure it can be acquired for pennies on the dollar. And consider the size of that aircraft! It’s one of the biggest cargo planes on Earth! Translation: tons of room for the storage of cherry cheesecake – not to mention California wine and Kentucky bourbon that Ford denies the little people of the province.

So, there you go, Doug. Sharpen your pencil and place an offer. And should you be successful in acquiring ownership, before going airborne, make sure to fire up the Antonov’s engines to see if they’re still functioning properly. Wouldn’t want anything to go wrong during midflight after all…