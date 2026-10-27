Did France’s prime minister ask telecoms to prepare to block Snapchat, TikTok and Instagram?

France’s prime minister, Sébastien Lecornu, wrote to the country’s four big mobile operators on October 22 asking them to be ready to block Snapchat, TikTok and Instagram for a few hours, on his instruction, if the violence of the previous weekend returned at the October 24 protests.

The confidential letter, obtained and reported by the investigative outlet Blast, says the aim was “bloquer temporairement l’accès aux applications Snapchat, TikTok et Instagram” (“temporarily block access to the Snapchat, TikTok and Instagram applications”) “si j’en donne l’instruction” (“if I give the instruction”), “pour une durée de quelques heures” (“for a period of a few hours”).

According to Clubic, which reviewed the letter, it went to the heads of Orange, Iliad (Free), Bouygues Telecom and Altice France (SFR), called the plan “exploratory,” asked for confidentiality, cited no legal basis, and proposed a DNS (domain name system) block aimed mainly at mobile connections and “as targeted as possible.”

On a video call on October 23, the operators’ lawyers objected. A block could not be confined to mobiles or to particular areas at short notice, a VPN (virtual private network) would defeat it, and a suspension of up to 12 hours with no lesser measure shown to have been tried was disproportionate. They asked for a signed, reasoned, published legal order. Matignon, the prime minister’s office, offered a simple instruction to each operator instead.

No block was triggered, and the sources do not say why. The letter justified the idea by saying social networks had served as “leviers de coordination opérationnelle des violences” (“levers of operational coordination of the violence”) on October 17 and 18.

Presse-citron reports that the government cited a Conseil d’État decision of April 1, 2025. Reclaim The Net notes that the same decision found the 2024 TikTok block in New Caledonia unlawful, and reports that the prime minister’s office “has refused to comment on the story for now.”