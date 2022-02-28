Did police shoot our reporter with a tear gas canister to get her to stop filming?
On February 19, Rebel News journalist, Alexa Lavoie, was brutally assaulted and targeted by the police while covering the peaceful protests in Ottawa.
On the latest episode of Rebel Roundup, Alexa Lavoie joined David Menzies to talk about why she believes she was hurt in an attack by police in Ottawa while she was covering the Freedom Convoy protest.
Rebel News is going to sue on Alexa's behalf, and you can donate to offset the cost of her legal fees by visiting StandWithAlexa.com.
