Did the Museum of Jewish Heritage ban Gov. DeSantis from speaking?

Last week, an opinion piece was published in the Wall Street Journal calling out New York's Museum of Jewish Heritage for not allowing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to speak at an event that was supposed to take place there.

We sat down with Dov Hikind, a former Democratic assemblyman and founder of Americans Against Antisemitism to discuss how and why Ron DeSantis was banned from attending the event that was supposed to take place in the museum.

Mr. Hikind pointed out that DeSantis is a friend of Jews as well as Israel, and such a ban makes no sense in that other politicians have spoken there in the past. He added that the politicization of the Holocaust is unacceptable.

I applaud @InnaVernikov for taking lead in the @NYCCouncil by cutting funding for @MJHnews for banning @GovRonDeSantis.



I'm urging city & state lawmakers to follow suit so that this vital institution doesn't become politicized and further polarized!

After my interview with Dov Hikind, we saw that the Museum of Jewish Heritage finally made a public statement in which they denied that Ron DeSantis was banned from attending the museum, however they didn't deny the fact that he was denied from speaking there.

No one was banned or cancelled.

Today we responded to a factually inaccurate opinion piece in @wsj about a proposed rental event. Let us be clear: No one was banned or cancelled. No contract with the Tikvah Fund was ever signed for this rental event to be held at the Museum and no deposit was ever made.

Speaking in response to the museum's public statement, NYC councilwoman Inna Vernikov released a statement saying that she doesn't “buy” the museum's explanation. The councilwoman also announced on Twitter that she has “pulled funding” from the museum.

My open letter to donors of @MJHnews pic.twitter.com/DRqreyZ2vr — Councilwoman Inna Vernikov (@InnaVernikov) May 9, 2022