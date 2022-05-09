Did the Museum of Jewish Heritage ban Gov. DeSantis from speaking?

We spoke with Dov Hikind, a former Democratic New York State Assemblyman and founder of Americans Against Antisemitism to discuss New York's Museum of Jewish Heritage allegedly preventing Florida governor Ron DeSantis from speaking at an event.

Last week, an opinion piece was published in the Wall Street Journal calling out New York's Museum of Jewish Heritage for not allowing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to speak at an event that was supposed to take place there.

We sat down with Dov Hikind, a former Democratic assemblyman and founder of Americans Against Antisemitism to discuss how and why Ron DeSantis was banned from attending the event that was supposed to take place in the museum.

Mr. Hikind pointed out that DeSantis is a friend of Jews as well as Israel, and such a ban makes no sense in that other politicians have spoken there in the past. He added that the politicization of the Holocaust is unacceptable.

After my interview with Dov Hikind, we saw that the Museum of Jewish Heritage finally made a public statement in which they denied that Ron DeSantis was banned from attending the museum, however they didn't deny the fact that he was denied from speaking there.

Speaking in response to the museum's public statement, NYC councilwoman Inna Vernikov released a statement saying that she doesn't “buy” the museum's explanation. The councilwoman also announced on Twitter that she has “pulled funding” from the museum.

United States Ron DeSantis
