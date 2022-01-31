Disabled veterans hotel bookings for 40th anniversary of Falklands War CANCELLED to house asylum seekers

E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Disabled veterans of the 1982 U.K./Argentina conflict over the Falkland Islands are now furious after their hotel bookings for the 40th anniversary of the war has been cancelled to pave way for asylum seekers.

Former parachute regiment soldiers picked the venue in Aldershot, Hampshire for the ceremonies to take place on Saturday, June 18.

Some of the veterans that will be attending cannot walk and require caregivers to accompany them; however, their bookings were cancelled after the owners of the Potters Hotel agreed to accommodate asylum seekers.

The Falklands War back in 1982 saw British heroes fight to recapture the south Atlantic islands which inevitably cost 255 British troops' lives.

Over 28,000 illegal immigrants crossed the English Channel from France during 2021 in total.

David Charlie Brown, 60, told the Daily Mail he booked a disabled twin room for him and his caregiver on the ground floor. Brown has to take liquid morphine every day. Due to his poor mobility, walking is very difficult for Brown, meaning he is unable to stand for more than five minutes.

Brown said he was furious when he was told that his room had been taken by migrants and his booking cancelled.