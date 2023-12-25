Dispatches from the trenches in the war on women

This is a free episode of The Gunn Show, which airs every Wednesday @ 9 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. MT. To watch new feature-length, ad-free episodes, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired December 20, 2023.

2023 was the year when the battleground for women's rights moved onto the rugby field. And the swimming pool.

A biological man named Ash Davis, last year's former hardest hitter in the men's division, has announced his transition and switched teams, playing against and severely injuring women on the rugby pitch.

WATCH: David Menzies (@TheMenzoid) tells the InfoWars audience about how radical gender ideology has come to life in Canada.



From rugby games to swim competitions, busty teachers and power-lifters, Menzies is no stranger to 'transanity'. pic.twitter.com/0CPqxnUtYC — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 10, 2023

Then, Nick Cepeda, a 50-year-old man has been taking to the lanes at the pool as a thirteen-year-old girl.

Worse still, Cepeda has been using the changeroom with the girls.

The parents at the pool either don't care or are too woke or scared to do anything about Cepeda. The rugby girls are running cover for Davis, doing their civic duty in risking a career-ending concussion to demonstrate their commitment to trans rights.

'Leave the building!' David Menzies continues Rebel News' investigation into 50-year-old biological male Nicholas Cepeda, aka Melody Wiseheart, who has been swimming and changing with 13-year-old girls.



Full report out now https://t.co/AY8uVnnJxa. pic.twitter.com/qu2CkuoWnR — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 19, 2023

One man has become an unlikely defender of the rights of women and girls, a chivalrous champion for fairness and safety.

That man is Rebel News reporter David Menzies, and he joins the show tonight to discuss the dangers of radical trans activism moving from the streets to the sports field.

GUEST: David Menzies, Mission Specialist at Rebel News.