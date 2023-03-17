DND says Global Affairs may block any ATIPs dealing with China due to the 'political' and 'international' situation
Documents previously seen by The Globe and Mail revealed that Chief of Defence Staff General Jonathan Vance cancelled all joint training exercises due to security concerns.
A Rebel News access to information filing for documents relating to 2020 cancellation by Chief of Defence Staff General Jonathan Vance of joint training exercises between the Canadian Armed Forces and the Chinese People's Liberation Army at a base in Ontario.
It’s shocking that the liberals were so determined to train the Communist Party military on Canadian soil while they imprisoned 2 of our citizens. The US has declared Canada as a security risk. Trudeau must answer for this breach of trust. https://t.co/CiCLggwXfL— Dr. Leslyn Lewis (@LeslynLewis) December 11, 2020
The same documents indicated Global Affairs (GAC) objected to the cancellations out of concerns the CCP would view the move as retaliatory to the Chinese Government's abduction and incarceration of two Canadians.
The two Michaels were arrested by China on trumped-up charges and in retaliation to the arrest of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou.— True North (@TrueNorthCentre) December 9, 2021
Now that they’re free, Trudeau’s foreign affairs minister Mélanie Joly says the two Michaels are “on bail right now.”
What is she talking about? #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/4apHBRuRPM
A response from a contract information staffer within the DND warned that the "political/international situation" could delay the release of documents relating to the cancellation of the winter combat training at CFB Petawawa due to direct intervention from Global Affairs Canada.
"The majority of the information dealing with direct contact between the PLA and CAF will have to undergo a consultation with GAC. With the current political/international situation with China, I suspect that any consultation with regards to the Chinese government will take years to obtain a response (if at all)."
Rebel News is appealing the blocking of the documents.
