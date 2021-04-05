Do Conservatives want to win the next election? Here's some advice Erin O'Toole

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party has opened up a big lead over the Conservative Party, according to a new poll. The survey, conducted by Abacus, showed that of 2,000 Canadians questioned between March 25–30 on how they would vote if a federal election were held “tomorrow,” 38 per cent of respondents would vote for the Liberal Party, compared to just 30 per cent for the Conservative Party. This comes on the heels of the Conservative Party's national convention, something that could have been expected to show a positive bump in the polls for the Conservatives.

Instead, the party has fallen to its biggest polling deficit since November.

On a recent episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra addressed some of his critics who have been suggesting that he's too hard on the Conservative Party and its leader Erin O'Toole. With no negativity intended, just some useful, constructive, friendly advice.

In a sampling from Ezra's five point plan, he suggested that O'Toole and his Conservative Party need to pick-and-choose which issues are worth raising, issues that aren't necessarily popular among those in the media, but really resonate with a large number of Canadians:

The only way to fight and win [against] the Liberals and the Liberal-paid Media Party is to choose carefully, proactively what you want the controversies to be about. Because there will be a controversy. So ideally, you want a controversy the Media Party will really really hate, but that ordinary voters will love. Ten years ago that would have been Omar Khadr, every Canadian hates that traitor terrorist, only the Liberal Party, Media Party and lawyers love him — that's a perfect example. What's another issue like that, that's current? What are another three, or four, or five issues like that? Put another way, if you don't have a front-page story in mind for yourself, the other side does.

