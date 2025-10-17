'Do you think that happened?' Ezra Levant doubts Doug Ford confronted shoplifter

Doug Ford regaled the crowd at Toronto's Empire Club this week with a story of his heroic efforts to confront a shoplifter at an Ontario Home Depot location.

The premier detailed how he slipped away from his security detail one morning while looking to buy plants. He saw a man walking out of the store carrying two backpacks being followed by security guards.

With security failing to take action, that's when Ford says he stepped in — “screw this, I'm going after this guy,” he told the audience, claiming he hopped in his car, followed the man and confronted him.

“I said, 'Buddy, I'm going to kick your a** all over the parking lot, show me what's in your bag,'” Ford said.

On Thursday's Rebel Roundup livestream, host Ezra Levant said Ford's recanting of this story is akin to an “IQ test,” a “skepticism test,” an “are you a grown-up who can be allowed out of your house without adult supervision test.”

Calling the premier's story into question, Ezra asked viewers: “Do you think that happened? Do you think he 'escaped from his security' at 8 a.m.?”

Ezra was doubtful, questioning whether Ford “accosted a shoplifter, stopped him, threatened him, went through his stuff like that.”

Those believing the story, Ezra said, are likely “still wearing two masks,” “that the ostriches are sick,” “that Vladimir Putin arranged the (Freedom Convoy).”

Rebel News viewers, he added, “are probably not that gullible.”