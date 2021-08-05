“Do your job” and secure the border: DeSantis rips Biden over criticism of Florida’s COVID policies

AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis slammed President Joe Biden in a speech during a press conference on Wednesday, after Biden suggested that DeSantis “gets out of the way” earlier in the week.

During a speech, Biden took a subtle jab at DeSantis, saying that governors who “aren’t willing to do the right thing to beat this pandemic” should move out of the way and use their power to save lives.

During his press conference, DeSantis ripped into Biden, saying, “So I think the question is, we can either have a free society, or we can have a biomedical security state,” DeSantis said.

“And I can tell you, Florida, we’re a free state, people are going to be free to choose, to make their own decisions about themselves, about their families, about their kid’s education, and about putting food on the table,” he added.

The governor continued to lay into Biden, saying, “And Joe Biden suggests that if you don’t do lockdown policies, then you should quote, ‘get out of the way,’” DeSantis continued. “But let me tell you this, if you’re coming after the rights of parents in Florida, I’m standing in your way, I’m not going to let you get away with it.”

“If you’re trying to deny kids a proper in-person education, I’m gonna stand in your way and I’m gonna stand up for the kids in Florida. If you’re trying to restrict people, impose mandates if you’re trying to ruin their jobs and their livelihoods and their small business if you are trying to lock people down, I am standing in your way and I’m standing for the people of Florida.”

“So why don’t you do your job? Why don’t you get this border secure? And until you do that, I don’t want to hear a blip about COVID from you. Thank you,” DeSantis concluded.

Conservatives took to Twitter to praise the governor, with Rebel News’ Ezra Levant quoting DeSantis:

“We can either have a free society, or we can have a biomedical security state”. —Ron Desantis pic.twitter.com/uhJMyS3F0V — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) August 5, 2021

Newsmax’s Steve Cortes tweeted: “This is the way. Governor Beast Mode, fighting for the citizens who elected him. A LOT of squish Republican governors around America could learn from Ron…”

This is the way.



Governor Beast Mode, fighting for the citizens who elected him. A LOT of squish Republican governors around America could learn from Ron... https://t.co/hM3mxw2bqn — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) August 4, 2021

Fox News’ Lisa Boothe: “One of the only good ones.”