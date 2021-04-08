DOCS: Radical government ‘anti-racist’ training teaches that racism towards white people is a myth

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

The Canadian government has enacted an anti-racism training program, which uses sweeping definitions of racism with a political slant. Documents obtained through access to information requests by the Toronto Sun show that the Canadian government is now defining objectivity, individualism, perfectionism, a sense of urgency and either/or thinking as “characteristics of white supremacy culture.”

The course falls in line with anti-racism courses like those of Ibram X. Kendi and Robin DiAngelo in the United States, which have been adopted by numerous corporations, academic, and government institutions.

“Racism and colonialism foundational to this place we now call Canada,” reads a “fact” listed on a slide called “Myths and Facts.”

"Canada — a colonial settler society — is a concept based on many myths, including European discovery and harmonious multiculturalism," it adds.

The training is offered by Global Affairs Canada and calls upon participants to question the legitimacy of Canada.

Participants are furthermore instructed not to question the validity of the claim that only white people are capable of being racist, and that is impossible for anyone to be racist against whites.

Myth #1 Reverse racism exists, BIPOC can be racists towards white people

While assumptions and stereotypes about white people do exist, this is considered racial prejudice, not racist. Thus, racial prejudice can indeed be directed at white people (e.g. ‘white people can’t dance’) but is not considered racism because of the systemic relationship to power.

The authors of the study claim that wearing blackface is an act of “overt white supremacy,” which Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been photographed doing multiple times. However, the document also lists the following characteristics as forms of white supremacy. These include “colorblindness,” “meritocracy as validation,” “gentrification,” “thanksgiving,” and even “virtue signaling as the good white ally.”

The document claims that not believing the experiences of BIPOC, which is the new politically correct term for black, indigenous, and other people of color, is also a form of racism. The document can be read in its entirety here.