Doctor testifies on COVID harms and Trudeau's dictator-like language at National Citizen's Inquiry

By Ezra Levant Stop C-11! Please sign our petition calling on Justin Trudeau and his Heritage Minister to repeal Bill C-11 which gives them the power to censor our internet! Stop C-11! E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

The National Citizens Inquiry (NCI) probing into Canada’s COVID-19 response and how it impacted citizens is wrapping up its Vancouver-area hearings today.

When Trudeau said follow the science, when Bonnie Henry said we’re following the science what they didn’t tell you is that they were following the political science.



~ Dr. Greg Passey testifying at the

NCI’s (@Inquiry_Canada) BC hearing



Report coming at https://t.co/Gi9Wj4LxWc pic.twitter.com/MdM3LH3TwX — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) May 3, 2023

The NCI, which has been largely ignored by the legacy media, has been holding hearings across Canada since mid-March. From May 2–4, the NCI has settled in at the Coast Langley City Hotel Convention Centre to hear testimony from 12 expert witnesses in addition to several citizens who were negatively impacted by the federal or provincial governments COVID-19 response.

Expert witnesses testifying in Greater Vancouver include:

Matthew Evans Cockle: researcher

Dr. Richard Schabas: former Ontario public health officer

Alan Cassels: public administrator

William Warren Munroe: prior provincial government population analyst for British Columbia

James Kitchen: litigation lawyer

Jeff Sandes: journalist

Gail Davidson: extensive experience in international human rights law. Member of the Law Society of BC, retired status

Chris Shaw, PhD: neuroscientist

Dr. Charles Hoffe: family physician

Edward Dowd: author of “Cause Unknown”: The Epidemic of Sudden Deaths in 2021 & 2022

Dr. Steve Pelech: professor in the division of neurology at UBC

Dr. Greg Passey: psychiatrist with expertise in PTSD

In today's report, I pull aside one of those experts, Dr. Greg Passey, who is an international expert in Post Traumatic Stress Dissorder. In our interview, Dr. Passey weighs in on whether or not life with COVID-19 measures has caused some Canadians to suffer from trauma like PTSD, and also gives Canadians a strong word of caution about the type of dictator-like language Prime Minister Justin Trudeau used when describing Canadians who didn’t comply with his COVID-19 demands.

Rebel News has more interviews coming from the NCI’s B.C. hearings and will also be bringing you coverage about the NCI’s next scheduled hearings in Quebec.

Just like the NCI, Rebel News is completely independent from government interests. If you appreciate our work, bringing you the other side of the story on issues the state-preferred media selectively reports on, you can click here to donate towards the costs of our journalism.