Doctors call for restrictions on sports betting ads, warning of impact on minors

A pair of doctors are calling for restrictions to be placed on sports betting ads, warning of the dangers created by exposing young Canadians to gambling.

“Jurisdictions should act to eliminate all commercials that promote sports betting during broadcasts where minors are likely to see them,” argued authors Shannon Charlebois and Shawn Kelly in an editorial published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal.

In 2022, Ontario became the first province to permit private operators in the gambling space. Since then, advertisements for betting websites and apps have become ubiquitous during sports broadcasts.

A CBC Marketplace study in 2024 found viewers were exposed to about 2.8 ads gambling ads per minute during NBA and NHL broadcasts.

“There's no limit on how many of these ads can be placed within a sports broadcast or how long they can be,” Dr. Shannon Charlebois told The Canadian Press in an interview.

“What's very dangerous about this for children is that it's normalizing a known harmful behaviour during an impressionable stage. And it's really appealing in particular to youth who are genetically, biologically predisposed to enjoy risk-taking,” she said.

Despite young Canadians being banned from online gambling, advertising can influence them to “start gambling and to gamble more, and it likely makes recovery from problem gambling more difficult,” Charlebois and co-author Dr. Shawn Kelly wrote in the CMAJ editorial.

This addiction can lead to an increased risk of suicide, substance abuse, crime and other issues, the authors warned.

Kelly, who works as an adolescent addiction specialist in Ottawa, said he's started to screen for gambling addiction in addition to substance abuse.

While age restrictions are designed to keep underage bettors off of these platforms, the limitations can be subverted if a youth is determined.

“There are certain age restrictions and identity verification attempts that go into these (betting sites),” said Kelly, noting that “youth have been buying alcohol for a long time, despite the age restrictions around that — and so where there is a motivated adolescent, a way will be found."

Although the ads aren't aimed at younger audiences, they're still “picking up on it,” Kelly added, noting his nine-year-old twins watch sports with him.

Senator Marty Deacon has picked up on the issue and presented a bill aimed at addressing the problem in 2024. Bill S-269 has not yet passed in the House of Commons and remains in legislative limbo following Justin Trudeau's dissolution of Parliament and Mark Carney's subsequent election as prime minister.

“Allowing glaring and ubiquitous promotion of sports betting is a wilful mortgage of Canada’s future to the interests of private profit and tax revenue,” Charlebois and Kelly wrote.

“Canadian jurisdictions should act to eliminate all commercials that promote sports betting during broadcasts where minors are likely to see them.”