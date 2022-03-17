Document circulating on social media claims doctors are being incentivized to promote COVID vaccines — but is it real?

E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Recently, a document has been circulating that appears to be from Ontario Health requiring action from primary care providers, incentivizing them to promote COVID-19 vaccines.

The grainy document has been shared as true after an Ontario doctor shared a photo of the health directive on Twitter.

So basically we are being advised to coerce patients into vaccination. No mention of importance of informed consent. https://t.co/XLyBp033X7 — Caroline Turek MD (@doc_turek) March 10, 2022

Oddly, an email tip to we received showed the exact same page listed as page 2 above, but with page 1 at the bottom instead.

The letter stipulates that that not only is Ontario Health aiming to keep track of unvaccinated patients, but they are also “using evidence-based approaches including motivational interviewing and the PrOTCT Framework to persuade patients who need extra reassurance that they are making the right decision to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.”

It also outlines payment incentives to participate and billing directives.

The PrOTCT Framework is an acronym for the ProTECT PLAN, a resource for physicians to engage in COVID-19 discussion with their patients.

The aim is to “help approach these [vaccine] conversations thoughtfully to achieve a positive, effective interaction that builds trust while sharing important information.” It provides physicians with “talking tips” such as outlining why patients are the right person to get the vaccine, in an attempt to further coerce patients into getting vaccinated.

While the framework is real — I have apprehensions about this alleged memo. It appears to be formatted differently than other Health Ontario memos. If you are a physician who received this memo directly you can contact me anonymously via email, [email protected].

Since I have been unable to substantiate the credibility of this particular memo, we have filed an Access to Information Request to find out if it’s real. Please consider supporting our work at RebelInvestigates.com.