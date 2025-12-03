Documentary exposes shady 'reconciliation industry,' BC NDP moves to ban MLAs from using funds to make film like it again

In Victoria on December 1, a new documentary was screened inside the B.C. legislature that the governing NDP clearly doesn’t want British Columbians to see.

The film, produced by the One B.C. Party and titled Making a Killing: Reconciliation, Genocide and the Plunder of Canada is a fact-driven examination of residential schools and modern reconciliation policy that is so politically inconvenient, the NDP has openly discussed changing the rules on how political parties are allowed to use their funds so films like this can’t be made again.

In other words, unpopular truths about residential schools and “Truth and Reconciliation” are off-limits for MLAs when not its politically correct.

Making a Killing is the first documentary of its kind where a political party publicly challenges what many describe as “the greatest hoax in Canadian history.”

It begins by tackling the false claim that launched a national reckoning in 2021: when the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc band government told the world that ground-penetrating radar at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School revealed the remains of 215 children as young as three years old.

That claim was accepted as fact by governments, media, and institutions alike, sparking memorials, funding commitments, and international headlines portraying Canada as a genocidal nation. Yet, four-years later, zero bodies and graves have been discovered.

The film exposes that claim as unproven, echoing what Rebel News revealed in our 2022 documentary, Kamloops: The Buried Truth. But Making a Killing goes further, exposing the uncomfortable truth about who benefits from the narrative.

Millions of dollars were handed out based on the claim, new powers were granted to institutions, and political figures began calling for criminal penalties for anyone who publicly shared facts about residential schools that challenged the “genocide” narrative.

The documentary argues that this isn’t an isolated case, but part of a lucrative reconciliation industry fuelled by guilt, government money, and political silence.

It includes interviews with band members who describe how funding rarely reaches people in need, and academics such as Dr. Frances Widdowson and Dr. Tom Flanagan, who have spent decades studying Indigenous policy in Canada.

I also appeared alongside other voices, like researcher Michelle Stirling, in the film to discuss how unquestioned narratives have shaped public policy, identity politics, and free expression.

The film has been predictably ignored by mainstream media, while the NDP has condemned it as “despicable” without engaging with its evidence.

Rather than debate the information, the Premier David Eby's government is exploring how it can restrict the ability of political parties to produce films like this, raising concerns about censorship and viewpoint discrimination.

Rebel News was on site at the legislature for the screening, interviewing One B.C. Party Leader Dallas Brodie and attendees about their reaction to the film and why they believe its message matters.

You can watch their reactions in the video above and then judge Making a Killing for yourself by watching it at MakingAKilling.ca.