Does the corporate owner of Landmark Bus Lines approve of that cross-dressing bus driver with 'The Lolita Line' signage?

We recently paid a visit to the corporate headquarters of Connor, Clark and Lunn Infrastructure in downtown Toronto to ask a few questions.

David Menzies
  July 30, 2025   |   News Analysis

Can you believe it? We are STILL seeking answers regarding the most infamous school bus driver in the world, namely, “Little Bo Creep”.

This weirdo was captured on camera by concerned parents last month at a Catholic elementary school in Vaughan, Ont. For some reason, he dresses as a little girl. And perhaps even more disturbing, he displays a sign on the windshield of the bus proclaiming it to be “The Lolita Line”… you know, much like how Jeffrey Epstein called his private jet the “Lolita Express”.

How sick is that?

Rebel News has sought answers from this weirdo’s employer, Landmark Bus Lines. But nobody there will answer any of our questions.

And really, why would that be? Granted Landmark is a private company, but it deals with publicly-funded school boards. Their drivers deal with minors. Surely Landmark has a responsibility to come clean with this person? But no.

That’s why we recently paid a visit to the corporate headquarters of Connor, Clark and Lunn Infrastructure in downtown Toronto. CC&L is Landmark’s majority owner. Earlier this month we reached out by phone and email to the company’s President, Matt O’Brien and the head of the transportation division, Ryan Lapointe. But our requests for comment went ignored.

And alas, when we paid a house call to CC&L, we were told nobody was available to come on camera and somebody will get back to us. Eventually. Maybe.

In the aftermath, we visited the company’s website seeking answers.

Under the heading of “Corporate Social Responsibility”, the company states the following: “We are committed to building strong and vibrant communities by supporting causes that are important to our clients, employees, partners, and stakeholders.”

That sounds like a jolly good policy. But alas, the very next module is entitled, “Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging.” Uh-oh.

Indeed, here’s what the company cryptically states: “We have a team culture that promotes diversity and collaboration to achieve collective success.”

Is this perhaps a clue as to where CC&L stands when it comes to a crossdresser seemingly channeling pedophilia? That this is not behaviour to condemn, but rather, this is a celebration of “diversity, equity, inclusion & belonging”?

So, given the lack of response by CC&L, are we to assume this is yet another multi-billion-dollar corporation that is beholden to weirdo-wokeism?

If so, how shameful.

