Does the current voting system really represent what the people of Quebec want as provincial leaders?

After the last provincial election in Quebec, several public figures mentioned in different ways that our electoral system was sick. Why?

The election results were simply not representative of the number of votes cast by each party. The Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ), a party led by François Legault, won 41% of the vote and 72% of the seats, or 90 seats in the National Assembly.

The Liberal Party, with their meagre 14.4% of the votes, managed to win the official opposition with 22 seats. Yet with more votes, 14.6%, the Parti Québécois won only three small seats? And for the Conservative Party of Quebec, despite a strong presence and 12.9% of the votes, it is not even present in the National Assembly with zero seats.

Do you not think that this is a sick system?

That is why a group of demonstrators in support of reforming the voting system met on November 29, the opening day of the new parliamentary session, to express their disagreement with the status quo.

In 2018, Mr. Legault promised Quebecers that he would introduce a bill to change the voting system. Unfortunately, in 2022, when he was re-elected, Mr. Legault closed the door on this project forever.

Jean-Benoit Ratté, former adviser to Premier François Legault, left his position at the CAQ when he realized the premier of Quebec was going to break his promise on the voting system. Today, Mr. Ratté is now representing the Mouvement démocratie nouvelle, advocating for electoral reform. Here is what the people here had to say about that.