Dominion Day 2022 on Parliament Hill: lots of law enforcement, a smattering of Antifa, and a whole lot of weirdness…

What a great Dominion Day gift the Justin Trudeau Liberals gave to Canadians who visited Parliament Hill on July 1. And that gift was… lineups!

Yes, thanks to access to Parliament Hill being reduced to one entry point, there were massive lineups to get onto the Hill (this included going through airport-style security checkpoints).

Indeed, it is as though Justin Trudeau wanted all visitors to experience the joy that is flying out of Toronto’s Pearson International Airport! Or maybe the PM wants tourists to experience what it’s like to apply for a Canadian passport these days, in which it is very wise for clients to bring along sleeping bags. (Don’t do the sleeping bag thingy in the Parliament Hill vicinity; that will be deemed as an act of occupation and you shall be promptly arrested.)

Indeed, an “illegal table” saw about 50 law enforcement officers descend upon the scene and demand it be taken down. The two ladies manning the table eventually capitulated. But we think it really wasn’t the table that was the reason for the commotion, rather, what probably drew the attention of the cops were the “Arrest Trudeau for Treason” t-shirts the ladies were wearing (apparently, nasty comments directed at our fearless leader on shirts and flags are quasi-illegal in Ottawa these days… something.)

And we also encountered James Topp protester “Raspberry Beret” on Wellington Street. This sweetie wanted to weigh in on Dominion Day, too.

Alas, our interview quickly devolved into her sticking out her tongue and making flatulent noises. Oh, how we pine for the intelligent debates we used to have with Ottawa Witchiepoo, a.k.a., No More Comments Lady.

So that pretty much sums up Dominion Day 2022: an over-reaching law enforcement presence coupled with Antifa loons, all of whom did their best to strangle the fun out of July 1 celebrations.

Happy Birthday, Canada!