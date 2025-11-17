DON’T BE FOOLED: Labor deports a Nazi for SHOW… while PROTECTING actual violent EXTREMISTS

Don’t let the Australian Government gaslight you into believing that deporting a cosplay Nazi has anything to do with protecting the Jewish community. In fact — it’s doing the opposite. Let me explain.

Yesterday, the Home Affairs Minister announced he’s cancelling the visa of a South African man who attended a lame neo-Nazi protest outside NSW Parliament.

And look, the irony isn’t lost on me. A guy from a group that wants proud Australians like me and my mate Rukshan deported… now getting deported himself.

Life will continue to be miserable for Nazis, however there are many pro-palestine extremists, and foreign criminals that also should've been deported. The hypocrisy is a problem. — Rukshan Fernando (@therealrukshan) November 17, 2025

But the double standard is glaring. For more than two years we’ve seen violent, extremist protests across the country, and the government couldn’t find a single leftist or Islamist to deport?

Yet suddenly they’re lightning fast when it’s a fringe loser with zero public sympathy?

Come on. I don’t like Nazis, for obvious reasons. But they’re not the ones terrorising my community. They’re just easy targets.

This lets the government pretend they’re tough on antisemitism by picking off the one wanker nobody cares about … then patting themselves on the back while shutting down any criticism of their failure to tackle the real rise in Jew-hatred.

But who did they actually grab?

A guy with disgusting views, sure, but he was at a legal, registered, peaceful protest.

Meanwhile, a genuine terrorist supporter, Mohammad Sharab, an immigrant from Gaza, has pleaded guilty to multiple violent offences at protests and is still before the court for alleged kidnapping and torture.

Where’s his deportation notice? Why does he get a free pass? Because it doesn’t serve Labor politically to deport a jihadi.

But deporting a Nazi? That’s convenient branding.

Legal opposing protest: deported. Violent crimes from the government’s side: protected.

And here’s the real danger: this move is already fuelling online conspiracies, “Criticise Jews and you get deported because Jews hate free speech.”

So let me be crystal clear: these losers have every right to say whatever dumb, low-IQ garbage they want — just like the leftists and the Islamists.

The only time any of them should face charges or deportation is when they break the law.

Picking your ideological opponents for political gain is dishonest.

And in this case, as a Jew, I’m saying: Stop using my community as your political shield.