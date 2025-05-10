Don't be fooled: Mark Carney isn't scrapping the carbon tax — he's just rebranding it

Franco Terrazzano, federal director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, has unleashed a scathing critique of Canada's carbon tax in his new book, Axing the Tax. Launched at the Canada Strong and Free event, the book chronicles what Terrazzano calls "the inside story of how ordinary Canadians fought back against the elites in politics, government, academia, media, and even big business." In an exclusive interview, he detailed the grassroots rebellion against a policy he claims burdens Canadians without delivering promised environmental benefits.

Terrazzano's central argument is that the carbon tax, championed by figures like Mark Carney, is a failure. "Mark Carney wrote a big book praising carbon taxes. This book destroys carbon taxes," he declared. He points to recent political shifts, noting, "Canadians forced the Liberal government to back down on their own favoured tax."

Yet, he warns, the fight is far from over. "Carney set the consumer carbon tax rate to zero, but the law is still on the books," he said, cautioning that politicians could "crank the carbon tax all the way back up" after elections.

The book also critiques proposals to rebrand the tax, such as adopting Quebec's cap-and-trade model. "A carbon tax is a carbon tax is a carbon tax," Terrazzano insisted. "It doesn't matter how they try to spin it, relabel it, repackage it. A carbon tax here in Canada will make life more expensive. It won't work, and it'll cut the number of Canadian jobs."

Axing the Tax, available on Amazon and major bookstores, blends political history with what Terrazzano calls "political spice." He credits Canadians for their resistance, saying, "Thank you for not sitting on the bench, and thank you for forcing the carbon taxers to back down." Urging continued vigilance, he emphasizes, "This book shows you how you can win the fight against all carbon taxes in Canada."