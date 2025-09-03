MEDIA LIES EXPOSED: See who REALLY marched for Australia in Melbourne

Over the weekend, I reported live as thousands of proud Australians flooded city streets across the nation for the March for Australia. The mainstream media quickly slapped the crowd with labels of “racist” and “Nazi,” but what I saw in Melbourne and heard told a very different story.

One man explained how the press deliberately twists the optics: “When the media takes a photo, they’re (neo-Nazi agitators) surrounded by thousands of us and we look like we’re part of them, but we know we’re not. This is the narrative that the news and the left media will take.”

Over and over, people told me they weren’t anti-immigration, but against mass immigration. One rallygoer put it bluntly: “It needs to be proportionate relative to the infrastructure and services to the extent that it doesn’t diminish the lives of the people already living over here. Everyone’s being gaslit by this government propaganda using loaded language like Nazi and s--t. It’s just bulls--t.

Forget the Nazis — THESE Aussies were the REAL story at today's March for Australia.



99.95% in Melbourne were proud patriots 🇦🇺.

Yet the media zeroed in on a small, loud, violent group of Nazis who hijacked the event.



— Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) August 31, 2025

Others echoed the same theme: pride in Australia and frustration with Anthony Albanese’s policies. “We’re everyday loving citizens,” one woman insisted. “We do not stand with the racist Nazi scumbags that have come today.” Another man added, “We don’t hate immigrants and they’re conflating that… the emphasis is on the word mass. That’s the issue here.”

I met many attendees from migrant families who said they were living proof that the march wasn’t about race. One participant told me, “I am from Dutch parents, immigrants, and I am Australian. What makes me Australian is I accept Australian values.”

It is unfortunate that politicians and the media continue to label everyday Australians as racists and Nazis for marching in support of Australia and criticising government failures on mass immigration. The vast majority of marchers were motivated by love for their country and… pic.twitter.com/5J8Zn6dDaO — Rukshan Fernando (@therealrukshan) September 3, 2025

The cost-of-living crisis, housing shortages, and failing infrastructure came up repeatedly. “We’re sick of our government,” one man told me. “They don’t spend their money well. Anything the government does, they balls up. 100%.”

Yes, a tiny group of neo-Nazis tried to hijack the event, but ordinary Australians rejected them outright. In fact, when Thomas Sewell attempted to speak, large sections of the crowd turned their backs and walked away.

Antifa came to shut down true blue Aussie patriots.



Instead, they got roasted alive.



Turns out they hate me as much as they hate Australia.



— Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) September 3, 2025

That’s the reality the mainstream media won’t show you: a multicultural crowd of Aussies, united by love for their country and calling for real change.

