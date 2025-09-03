MEDIA LIES EXPOSED: See who REALLY marched for Australia in Melbourne

In their own words: why thousands of proud Aussies took to the streets on the weekend.

Avi Yemini
  |   September 03, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

Over the weekend, I reported live as thousands of proud Australians flooded city streets across the nation for the March for Australia. The mainstream media quickly slapped the crowd with labels of “racist” and “Nazi,” but what I saw in Melbourne and heard told a very different story.

One man explained how the press deliberately twists the optics: “When the media takes a photo, they’re (neo-Nazi agitators) surrounded by thousands of us and we look like we’re part of them, but we know we’re not. This is the narrative that the news and the left media will take.”

Over and over, people told me they weren’t anti-immigration, but against mass immigration. One rallygoer put it bluntly: “It needs to be proportionate relative to the infrastructure and services to the extent that it doesn’t diminish the lives of the people already living over here. Everyone’s being gaslit by this government propaganda using loaded language like Nazi and s--t. It’s just bulls--t.

Others echoed the same theme: pride in Australia and frustration with Anthony Albanese’s policies. “We’re everyday loving citizens,” one woman insisted. “We do not stand with the racist Nazi scumbags that have come today.” Another man added, “We don’t hate immigrants and they’re conflating that… the emphasis is on the word mass. That’s the issue here.”

I met many attendees from migrant families who said they were living proof that the march wasn’t about race. One participant told me, “I am from Dutch parents, immigrants, and I am Australian. What makes me Australian is I accept Australian values.”

The cost-of-living crisis, housing shortages, and failing infrastructure came up repeatedly. “We’re sick of our government,” one man told me. “They don’t spend their money well. Anything the government does, they balls up. 100%.”

Yes, a tiny group of neo-Nazis tried to hijack the event, but ordinary Australians rejected them outright. In fact, when Thomas Sewell attempted to speak, large sections of the crowd turned their backs and walked away.

That’s the reality the mainstream media won’t show you: a multicultural crowd of Aussies, united by love for their country and calling for real change.

Avi Yemini

Chief Australian Correspondent

Avi Yemini is the Australia Bureau Chief for Rebel News. He's a former Israeli Defence Force marksman turned citizen journalist. Avi's most known for getting amongst the action and asking the tough questions in a way that brings a smile to your face.

https://followavi.com/

