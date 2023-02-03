Donald Trump doubles down on unprovoked attacks against DeSantis, claims the Florida Gov. was 'crying' when asking for endorsement

AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Former president, Donald Trump made a startling claim during an interview this week, saying that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis had “begged” for his endorsement in the 2018 gubernatorial election and had been “crying” when he asked.

The accusation was part of a broader attack on potential 2024 Republican presidential candidates, including former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and Governor Glenn Youngkin of Virginia.

Trump said that DeSantis had been struggling in the race before his endorsement and that he had made a prediction.

“He said if you endorse me, I’ll win,” Trump recalled in an interview with Hugh Hewitt on Thursday, the Daily Wire reported. “And there were tears coming down from his eyes.”

The former president has since sought to portray DeSantis as “very disloyal” for considering a White House run. But recent polls suggest that, if anything, the 44-year-old governor is on the rise.

A survey by the University of New Hampshire discovered that DeSantis held a 12-point lead over Trump among likely Republican voters in the state. No other potential GOP contenders registered double-digits.

DeSantis has so far chosen not to engage Trump and instead focus on his job as governor. He pointed to his record-breaking election win in 2020 as proof that the “verdict has been rendered by the people of the state of Florida.”

He also noted that he had been an early and vocal opponent of mask and vaccine mandates and had reopened Florida businesses and schools ahead of many other large states.

Trump, however, continues to press his case. His latest attacks have included trying to give DeSantis a nickname and criticizing his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I roll out of bed, I have people attacking me from all angles,” DeSantis said. “It’s been happening for many, many years.”